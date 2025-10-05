Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Claims Shooting Down Over Three Hundred Ukrainian Drones

2025-10-05 02:44:44
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted more than 300 Ukrainian drones in the past day.

"Air defense assets downed five precision-guided bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS rocket, and 314 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry stated in a morning release.

An updated report from the ministry detailed further actions between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Moscow Time (0800-1000 GMT), during which air defenses destroyed 20 additional Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 17 over the Belgorod region, two above Bryansk, and one over Oryol.

Since the commencement of its special military operation, the ministry claims extensive damage inflicted on Ukrainian forces, including 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 88,048 drones, 631 missile systems, 25,351 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,176 artillery pieces and mortars, along with 43,185 specialized military vehicles.

