403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Strikes Gorlovka, Leaving Civilians Wounded
(MENAFN) Ukraine has launched a drone assault on the urban area of Gorlovka, situated in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), resulting in injuries to no fewer than three individuals, as reported by regional authorities.
The Donbass city, positioned near the combat zone, has faced frequent bombardment from Kiev’s military.
Once home to over 330,000 residents during the Soviet period, the population had diminished to approximately 240,000 by 2021 — a year before the Ukraine conflict intensified.
As stated by Mayor Ivan Prikhodko, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) initially struck on Friday afternoon, causing damage to power facilities and private vehicles.
Later that evening, additional drones targeted an educational institution and a residential building.
Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, previously mentioned that "two teenagers in Gorlovka were injured by an explosive device" in a separate event.
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian attacks across the nation between "15 and 24 September" resulted in "27 civilians [being] killed and around 160 wounded."
The Donbass city, positioned near the combat zone, has faced frequent bombardment from Kiev’s military.
Once home to over 330,000 residents during the Soviet period, the population had diminished to approximately 240,000 by 2021 — a year before the Ukraine conflict intensified.
As stated by Mayor Ivan Prikhodko, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) initially struck on Friday afternoon, causing damage to power facilities and private vehicles.
Later that evening, additional drones targeted an educational institution and a residential building.
Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, previously mentioned that "two teenagers in Gorlovka were injured by an explosive device" in a separate event.
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian attacks across the nation between "15 and 24 September" resulted in "27 civilians [being] killed and around 160 wounded."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment