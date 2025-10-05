Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Pronounced Dead After Fatal Fall on Russia’s Vilyuchinsky Volcano


(MENAFN) Two tourists lost their lives while scaling Vilyuchinsky Volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after falling during an unauthorized climb, regional officials reported Saturday.

The incident took place near Yelizovo city, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving 45 personnel, including medical staff and mountain rescue experts. A helicopter unit and a 23-member ground team reached the climbers at approximately 1,500 meters (4,920 feet) elevation.

"One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who fell with him was critically injured and later died despite medical efforts," authorities confirmed. A third climber was located unharmed and is currently being escorted down by rescuers.

The Kamchatka Krai Investigative Committee has launched a formal probe into the tragedy.

Situated roughly 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Vilyuchinsky Volcano is a favored destination for climbers but remains perilous due to its steep inclines and unstable ground.

