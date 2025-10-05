'Department Of Deception': TN BJP Chief On Custodial Violence Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran has launched a scathing attack on the state police and the ruling DMK government, accusing the force of acting as a“department of deception” instead of protecting ordinary citizens.

He was reacting to startling data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which revealed that in the past two years alone, 217 people arrested by the Tirunelveli district police were admitted to the district government hospital with injuries to their hands and legs.

In a strongly worded statement, Nagenthran said the revelation exposed an alarming pattern of custodial brutality and disregard for human rights.“When DMK members commit crimes and the innocent get arrested, why has the police force become an arm of deceit? Isn't its fundamental duty to protect the public?” he asked.

Nagenthran criticised what he termed the“Dravidian model” of governance, saying it appeared to focus more on projecting toughness before coming to power than actually preventing crime once in office.

“Instead of beating and threatening suspects, the DMK had promised to crush crime with an iron fist before forming the government. After coming to power, they are failing to stop criminal activity,” he said.

He pointed out that despite the controversial act of Tirunelveli ASP Balveer Singh for allegedly torturing suspects -- including breaking their teeth -- the district police seem not to have learnt a lesson.

“The DMK government talks of protecting people, yet the police continue cruelty unchecked. How many more innocent Ajith Kumars must fall victim before the Chief Minister intervenes?” Nagenthran asked.

Calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to personally review the issue, he warned that public safety would remain fragile if police violence and misuse of power went unchecked.“Law and order is being directly monitored by the Chief Minister. He must realise that unless the police are reined in, many more innocents will suffer, and citizens will lose faith in the system,” he said.

Nagenthran's remarks come amid growing criticism of Tamil Nadu's custodial practices and raise fresh political pressure on the DMK to demonstrate transparency and accountability in policing.