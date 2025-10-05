Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungary Warns Ukraine Over Respect Amid Oil Dispute


2025-10-05 02:09:50
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has cautioned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to show courtesy toward Hungary, emphasizing that as a member of the European Union, Budapest holds the authority to block significant assistance packages destined for Kiev.

His remarks follow Zelensky’s appeal for Hungary to cease importing oil from Russia.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations have progressively deteriorated since 2022.

In contrast to several other EU countries, Hungary has declined to deliver arms to Ukraine and has voiced strong opposition to sanctions targeting Russia. Additionally, Budapest has resisted the idea of Ukraine joining the EU and NATO.

Posting on X this Thursday, Szijjarto stated that Hungary anticipates “even Zelensky to speak about Hungary and Hungarians with respect, especially given that Ukraine depends heavily on support from the European Union, where no decisions are made without Hungary – whether he likes it or not.”

This subtle warning followed an earlier message from Zelensky on the same platform, in which he showed backing for U.S. President Donald “Trump’s call to stop buying Russian oil here in Europe.”

“It’s short-sighted to go against the USA – and guys from Hungary need to hear this clearly,” Zelensky asserted.

In a post on his Truth Social account in mid-September, Trump declared he is “ready to do major Sanctions on Russia… when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA.”

