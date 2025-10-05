Over 73,000 Customers Left Without Power In Zaporizhzhia Following Overnight Attack
“Over 67,000 customers in the regional center and more than 6,000 in the Zaporizhzhia district are without power,” he clarified.
Energy crews have already begun restoration work, with completion expected by the end of the day, Fedorov emphasized.Read also: Russian forces launch more than 700 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day
Russian forces launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia using drones and guided aerial bombs (KABs), causing outages in electricity and water supply across several districts.
Earlier reports stated that the number of injured in the city had risen to nine, with one person killed. Residential buildings were destroyed, and fires were reported.
