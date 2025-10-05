403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boat Explosion Claims Three Lives off Libya's West Coast
(MENAFN) At least three Libyan youths lost their lives Sunday evening in a boat explosion off the coast of Zawiya, roughly 60 kilometers west of Tripoli, according to a Libyan newspaper.
The victims have been identified as Mohamed Ben Shtwan, Anwar Al-Majdoub, and Nasser Sultan. The newspaper reported that additional casualties are involved, but their identities remain unknown.
The exact timing and cause of the blast were not disclosed in the report, and no official statements have yet been issued regarding the incident.
Libya has served as a critical transit hub for migrants aiming to reach Europe since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The ongoing political fragmentation and insecurity have allowed smuggling networks to flourish, leaving migrants vulnerable to brutal conditions in detention centers and frequent Mediterranean tragedies, including shipwrecks and fires.
The country remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and an eastern authority allied with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.
The victims have been identified as Mohamed Ben Shtwan, Anwar Al-Majdoub, and Nasser Sultan. The newspaper reported that additional casualties are involved, but their identities remain unknown.
The exact timing and cause of the blast were not disclosed in the report, and no official statements have yet been issued regarding the incident.
Libya has served as a critical transit hub for migrants aiming to reach Europe since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The ongoing political fragmentation and insecurity have allowed smuggling networks to flourish, leaving migrants vulnerable to brutal conditions in detention centers and frequent Mediterranean tragedies, including shipwrecks and fires.
The country remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and an eastern authority allied with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment