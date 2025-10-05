Power Restored To 72,000 Homes In Donetsk Region Regional Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, shared the update on Facebook .

“Seventy-two thousand homes in the Donetsk region now have electricity again. Specialists are swiftly eliminating the consequences of yesterday's strike on the energy infrastructure. Most of those who lost power yesterday have it back today,” he wrote.

Power restored to nearly 28,000 consumers across 76 settlements inregion

Filashkin added that approximately 20,000 households are still without electricity, but energy workers are actively addressing the problem.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian strikes on energy facilities in the Donetsk region left Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and parts of Kramatorsk without power.

Illustrative photo