Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Power Restored To 72,000 Homes In Donetsk Region Regional Administration

Power Restored To 72,000 Homes In Donetsk Region Regional Administration


2025-10-05 01:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, shared the update on Facebook .

“Seventy-two thousand homes in the Donetsk region now have electricity again. Specialists are swiftly eliminating the consequences of yesterday's strike on the energy infrastructure. Most of those who lost power yesterday have it back today,” he wrote.

Read also: Power restored to nearly 28,000 consumers across 76 settlements in Odesa region

Filashkin added that approximately 20,000 households are still without electricity, but energy workers are actively addressing the problem.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian strikes on energy facilities in the Donetsk region left Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and parts of Kramatorsk without power.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN05102025000193011044ID1110151403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search