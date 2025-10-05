Sanae Takaichi: Old Video Of 'First Female Japanese Prime Minister' Singing Heavy Metal Song Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sanae Takaichi, a strong conservative leader, is set to become Japan's first female prime minister after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. The 64-year-old former newscaster defeated four male rivals to secure the post.

Her victory comes as Japan faces political instability, rising prices and regional tensions. Takaichi's leadership signals a clear shift toward right-wing policies.

| Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan's conservative trailblazer PM set to make history

Sanae Takaichi, though not a professional singer, is known for her love of heavy metal music. In her youth, she played drums in a college band.

A viral old video shows her passionately performing X Japan's rock anthem“Rusty Nail” on TV. X Japan, formed in 1982, is a legendary Japanese rock and heavy metal band. The video has gone viral, with nearly 1 lakh views on Twitter (now X).

Check it out:

Social media reacted enthusiastically.

“This is so great to see as an X Japan fan. I am so happy for my beloved Japanese people that Takaichi Sanae will be the next Prime Minister. God bless and protect Japan!” wrote one of them.

“I'm all for her if she's a Hanshin Tigers fan!” wrote another.

| Sanae Takaichi wins LDP elections, likely to replace PM Shigeru Ishiba

Another user commented,“I don't care tho if she sang a heavy metal song or is a fan of Hanshin Tiger. All I care about is that she needs to take care of the illegal immigrants and fake refugees issue, which is now starting to rot Japan from within and might end up like the Western world if the govt just lets it pass.”

Who is Sanae Takaichi?

Sanae Takaichi became the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on October 4. She is now all set to become Japan's first female prime minister.

A protege of former PM Shinzo Abe, she has held several key cabinet roles. Takaichi supports“Abenomics”, promoting higher public spending and tax cuts to manage inflation.

| Takaichi Sanae, the hardline nationalist who may soon lead Japan

A staunch conservative, she opposes same-sex marriage, female succession to the imperial throne and separate surnames for married couples.

On foreign policy, she favours stronger Japan-US ties and a“Japan First” approach. Known for her nationalist stance, she has often visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.