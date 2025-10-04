In Panama Two Arrested While Transporting 18 Packages Of Drugs In A Taxi

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-04 11:10:20
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A Panamanian and a Colombian citizen were arrested while transporting 18 packages of drugs in a taxi in the Condado del Rey area. The operation took place in Centennial Plaza, where police detected a taxi with the two men on board. Upon noticing the police presence, the men acted suspiciously, so authorities proceeded to search them. During the inspection, the drugs were found hidden inside the vehicle. The detainees and the seized drugs were placed in the custody of the Public Prosecutor's Office for further investigation.

