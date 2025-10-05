Delhi Police Nab Job Fraudster Targeting Youth With Fake Airport Job Offers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Police of South West Delhi have arrested a notorious fraudster who was running a job scam targeting unemployed youth by luring them with fake offers of lucrative airport jobs.

The accused, identified as Manoj, a 33-year-old resident of Bijwasan, Delhi, was taken into custody after a series of coordinated raids across multiple locations.

According to the press release issued by the South West District Police on Sunday, the accused used to pose as a representative of reputed airport service companies and contacted job seekers, offering them employment in exchange for registration and documentation fees. One smartphone used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession.

The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by S. Singh, a resident of Sector 7, RK Puram, who reported on the NCRP portal that he had received a call from an unknown number. The caller, identifying himself as Manoj, offered him a job with BWFS Company at a salary of Rs 35,000 per month.

Singh, expressing interest, transferred Rs 5,500 through Google Pay as a registration fee. He later received a fake ID card via email and was asked to pay an additional Rs 15,000. However, once the money was transferred, the accused switched off his phone and ceased all contact.

A case was registered under FIR No. 74/25, Section 318(4) BNS at PS Cyber, South West District. Given the gravity of the offence, a special team led by Sub Inspector Priyanka, with Head Constable Jai Prakash and Ct. Jeetu Ram was formed under the supervision of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, SHO Cyber Police Station, and the guidance of ACP Vijay Pal Tomar.

“After three days of intensive technical surveillance and field raids in areas, including Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Palam, and Bijwasan, the accused was finally apprehended,” said the release.

During interrogation, Manoj revealed that he had duped several individuals, collecting amounts between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 each. He targeted economically weaker and job-seeking individuals, believing that the relatively small amounts would discourage them from reporting the fraud to the police.

The accused, a Class 8 dropout, is unmarried and was surviving solely through such fraudulent activities.

The case has now been worked out with the arrest of the accused, but investigations are still ongoing to identify and reach out to other possible victims of his scam.