'Kantara Chapter 1' First Look Out: Rishab Shetty Is Ready For Havoc

The makers of Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated film Kantara: Chapter 1 released a poster of the movie on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Hombale Films (the official production banner of the film) shared a poster featuring Rishab Shetty, who is seen holding a battle axe in one hand and a shield in the other.

Shetty has donned tribal warrior gear in the poster, hinting at some breathtaking visuals in the movie.

While sharing the poster, Hombale wrote, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes. #Kantara - A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon. #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025."

Earlier, on Instagram, Shetty shared a glimpse of his intense training for the movie.

In the post, he was seen as intensely focused during his Kalaripayattu (a martial arts form native to the south Indian state of Kerala) session.

The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Shetty also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara, which became a pan-India hit in 2022.

"This has been possible because of my entire team. I'm just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work," he had told ANI on receiving the national award.

Kantara follows the character of Kadubettu Shiva (Shetty), a Kambala (a race where farmers lead a pair of buffaloes through slush) champion, who faces off with an upright forest range officer.