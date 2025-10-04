Egypt's Agricultural Exports Reach 7.5 Million Tonnes: Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced that Egypt's agricultural exports have so far reached around 7.5 million tonnes, representing an increase of about 650,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The announcement came in an official report issued by the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ), which detailed the latest statistics and performance indicators for Egyptian agricultural exports.

According to the report, citrus fruits topped Egypt's agricultural exports, exceeding 1.9 million tonnes, followed by fresh potatoes in second place with more than 1.3 million tonnes. Fresh onions ranked third with exports surpassing 258,000 tonnes, while beans (fresh and dry) came fourth at over 245,000 tonnes, and sweet potatoes ranked fifth with more than 212,000 tonnes.

Other major export crops this season included grapes, mangoes, fresh tomatoes, pomegranates, fresh garlic, strawberries, and guavas, according to CAPQ data.

Minister Farouk said the strong growth in export volumes reflects the continuous progress of Egypt's agricultural sector and its increasing competitiveness in global markets. He emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the sector's efficiency, open new export markets, and uphold strict quality standards to ensure Egyptian products maintain their reputation worldwide.

Farouk noted that Egypt currently exports over 405 agricultural products to 167 countries around the world. He highlighted several recent milestones, including South Africa's approval of Egyptian pomegranates, and the Philippines' decision to open its market to Egyptian fresh onions and garlic for the first time - both achieved within record time.

Additionally, Egypt has recently finalised procedures to export hibiscus to Mexico after years of negotiations, while Venezuela has opened its market to all Egyptian citrus varieties - including grapefruit, lemons, and mandarins, alongside oranges that were already being exported.

The minister attributed these achievements to the joint efforts of farmers, producers, exporters, and regulatory bodies, led by the CAPQ, the Ministry's accredited reference laboratories, and international agricultural relations offices.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry will continue to support measures aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and expanding exports, noting that the sector remains a cornerstone of Egypt's national economy and a key contributor to food security.