School Children In Gujarat's Kherva Participate In Story-Writing Competition Under Mission Bal Varta
Students from nine schools participated in the competition, and many of their stories were selected, bringing great joy to the young writers.
Students were quite excited after they were informed about their stories being selected. They were also informed that their stories would be published in the form of a book.
Krishna Garhvi, a student, told IANS,“A Bal Varta competition was held at my school, and my story was appreciated. It will be published in a children's literature book, which makes me very happy.”
The students expressed that Mission Bal Varta has been a great source of inspiration for them and has encouraged them to explore creative writing more seriously. Several other students who participated in the competition expressed similar joy and happiness.
Diya Gadia, a student, said,“The programme has motivated me a lot and helped me improve my storytelling skills.”
During the competition, 21 stories met the required standards and have been selected by the education department for publication in a book.
Hetalben Mehta, CRC Coordinator of Mehsana, stated,“The education department will publish these stories as a book very soon, providing a platform for young writers and encouraging literary talent in schools.”
Alongside the competition, a dialogue session with the participating children was held at Kherva Primary Kumar School, where teachers provided guidance to help students improve their writing skills.
The Gujarat government's Mission Bal Varta programme has proven to be very effective in honing the skills of students at the school level and promoting a culture of reading and writing among young learners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment