British Business Heightened Interest In Iraq Following PM Visit

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By Jon Wilks CMG, Former UK Ambassador to Iraq, for the

British business heightened interest in Iraq following visit of Prime Minister Al Sudani to London

Iraq in 2025 continues a steady and sustained recovery based on greater stability, strong oil revenues, staying out of regional conflicts and accelerating reconstruction. I returned to Iraq in early January, my first return visit to Baghdad since I was British Ambassador to Iraq 2017-2019. Since then there has been a marked improvement in security and much visible reconstruction, as I saw for myself. Iraqis are determined to rebuild their country after decades of dictatorship and conflict. And they are succeeding. Iraq still has challenges, but it is on the mend. And sustainably so in my view.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's visit to London between 14-16 January was more than a celebration of a new era of stronger political relations and an opportunity for UK business to take a new look at Iraq (I find people who do are pleasantly surprised). The visit showed PM Al Sudani driving implementation of a massive economic development programme, including through the increased participation of international partners and friends in UK.

During Al Sudani's visit he agreed £12.3 billion worth of projects with UK businesses in a range of sectors: water, energy, power, sewage, telecoms, railways, defence infrastructure, de-mining, civil defence and border technologies.

In education, 2000 Iraqi students will be heading to UK under an official scholarship programme.

UK Export Finance continues to have strong appetite to support UK exporters to Iraq.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), which I now work with as a senior advisor, hosted a packed business reception to honour the PM's visit with UK companies well established in Iraq and those newly keen to develop their business there. We are building on this increased level of interest by organising a conference in Baghdad on February 17 under the patronage of PM Al-Sudani. Participation will be strong which reflects the impact of the PM's successful visit and the improvements on the ground in Iraq in recent years.

A relaxation of UK travel advice announced ahead of the visit is welcome and an encouragement to UK business. IBBC has argued the case for that. We will continue to work for change in both Iraq and UK to facilitate business and to strengthen the Iraqi private sector. Iraq deserves a thriving modern economy with more jobs and greater opportunities for its people. IBBC has already for 15 years been committed to this vision through good times and bad. We have always been confident that with time Iraq will regain its strength and its prosperity. We can see that happening now. We will do all we can to support UK business and educational partnerships in boosting Iraq's growth and development.

UK exports to Iraq are around £1 billion a year (up over 20%). With the agreements in place from the PM's visit and the growing interest among UK businesses in the Iraq market, we can expect the trend to continue. IBBC is active helping UK and international businesses benefit from our knowledge, experience, networks, expertise and commitment to make the year ahead a time to lean in and achieve more. Both the Iraqi and UK governments are supportive. The mood among those in the know is positive. We look forward to seeing you in Iraq.

