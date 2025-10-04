Thirty People Injured In Russian Strike On Shostka Railway Station PM Svyrydenko
“Russian forces carried out a double, targeted strike on the railway station and passenger trains in Shostka, Sumy region. Around 30 people were injured. Rescuers, medics, and railway workers are on site, assisting the victims and assessing the extent of the damage,” Svyrydenko stated.
According to her, the enemy continues its tactic of targeting railway infrastructure - civilian facilities and areas with large gatherings of people, which the aggressor is well aware of.Read also: Sybiha calls for devastating sanctions against Russia following strikes on Shostk
“This was yet another brutal and cynical act of terrorism. The world has no right to ignore it. Ukraine needs more air defense systems, tougher sanctions against Russia, and decisive action from its partners. Only this can stop Russian terror and save lives,” Svyrydenko emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community, with a drone striking a passenger train on the Shostka–Kyiv route.
