Internet Suspended, Schools Closed After Violence At Gurudwara In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
The incident took place on Friday.
Heavy police personnel were deployed at the site as the administration has taken strict measures to maintain the law and order in the district.
Only five individuals -- including a Pathi, a village or Gram Panchayat (village council), has been currently allowed inside.
The internet has been suspended across the region since Friday, and schools remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
The violence stems from a long-standing dispute over the formation of a new management committee at the gurudwara.
Tensions escalated when more than 50 people stormed the premises around 3:15 a.m. on October 3, resulting in violent clashes.
Eight people, including children, were injured in the attack.
Police have so far arrested 19 individuals, with cases registered against 17 named persons and several unidentified under charges, including assault, robbery, and obstruction of government work.
To prevent further unrest, personnel from 15 police stations along with the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary have been deployed.
The injured are reported to be in stable condition, and police officials have been coordinating with medical teams.
On Friday night, the administration evacuated the gurudwara and placed it under official control.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Pilibanga, Hari Singh, has appointed the Goluwala police station officer as the official receiver of Gurudwara Mehtabgarh.
Until further notice, no party will have control over the religious site, and all religious activities will be conducted under police supervision.
Hanumangarh Assistant Superintendent of Police, Janesh Tanwar, said, "The matter is sensitive but fully under control."
He added that legal proceedings related to the gurudwara's management would be carried out in accordance with established rules.
He urged the people to stay calm, avoid rumours, and support efforts to restore peace in the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment