Kerala BJP To Hold Protests Against 'Gold Theft' At Sabarimala Temple On Oct 7
The Congress-led UDF has already sought a CBI probe into the fresh controversy that has rocked the famed Sabarimala temple.
Veteran BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas said the party would hold a march to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence on October 7 as part of its protest.
“If the government has nothing to fear, it should immediately order a CBI inquiry into the scandal. Otherwise, the BJP will move the court,” he declared.
Krishnadas alleged that the controversy surrounding the gold plating of Sabarimala temple structures has exposed deep-rooted corruption within the administration.
“Shocking facts are coming to light. What took place in Sabarimala was not a mere irregularity but outright gold theft. Behind the so-called sponsorships, crores of rupees were looted,” he said.
The BJP leader claimed that the Devaswom Board and the state government were complicit in the misappropriation.
“It was not just intermediaries; the Devaswom Board and those in power facilitated the loot. They, too, received their share,” he alleged.
Krishnadas demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board, accusing both of shielding the guilty.
He said that a neutral agency, independent of the state government, should conduct the investigation.
He also claimed that a major theft had occurred to smuggle out important documents and valuables from Sannidhanam.
“The government and Devaswom Board must explain what happened to the 30 kilograms of gold donated by former UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya,” he said.
Krishnadas also questioned why discrepancies in the weight of the Dwarapalaka (door guardian) panels, noticed in 2019, were never investigated.
“This is not a coincidence - it's a cover-up,” he asserted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment