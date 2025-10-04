'Shun Path Of Violence': Amit Shah Urges Youth In Chhattisgarh Not To Join Naxal Movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the youth in Bastar to "shun the path of violence" while advising against joining the Naxal movement. Stating that Naxalism didn't benefit anyone, Shah urged the youth to join the mainstream and assured development works worth Rs 1 crore for villages that become Naxal-free. "I wanted to appeal to people to ask the youth, who are misled and join Naxalism, to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. Once the village is free from the Naxal issue, Rs 1 crore will be allocated to them for developmental works," Shah said.

He said that Naxalism has not benefited anyone, while informing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has introduced various schemes in honour of Adivasis. He further stated,“On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure that after March 31, 2026, Naxals will not be able to obstruct development.”

Shah asserted that the armed forces and Chhattisgarh police will respond if peace in Bastar is threatened.

On attending the 75-day-long Bastar Dussehra celebrations, Shah said that the world's longest Dussehra remains an important fair, not merely in Bastar, but in the world. He added that the culture, food and music make Bastar special in the country. Shah said that he offered a prayer to Maa Danteshwari to provide strength to the security forces in the task of eradicating Naxalism.

Shah on Saturday participated in the 'Muriya Darbaar' celebrations that are part of the renowned Bastar Dussehra in Jagdalpur. Shah was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The Union Home Minister arrived in Raipur on Friday to attend the historic Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Jagdalpur, which was once infamous as a Naxal stronghold but is now steadily emerging from the shadow of extremism. He was received at the airport by Chhattisgarh CM Sai.

Shah attended the grand celebrations of the Bastar Dussehra Festival at Lal Bagh in Jagdalpur. The centuries-old festival is one of the most prominent cultural events in Chhattisgarh, drawing thousands of participants and visitors every year.

Shah's visit is being seen as a gesture of cultural outreach and an acknowledgement of Bastar's rich traditions.

Bastar Dussehra is a unique celebration in India, where Dussehra is observed for 75 days, and the effigy of Ravana is not burnt festival has a history that spans over 600 years, making it one of the oldest and most unique festivals in India. It was initiated by the Kakatiya dynasty and has been preserved and celebrated by the local tribal communities ever since. The festival is deeply rooted in the spiritual beliefs of the Bastar tribes, who honour Goddess Danteshwari as their protector and guide.

The cultural importance of Bastar Dussehra lies in its ability to unite the diverse tribes of Bastar, showcasing their traditional customs, music, and dance in a grand celebration of devotion. This unique Dussehra is celebrated in Bastar, a tribal-dominated area of Chhattisgarh, and is known as 'Bastar Dashara'.The fame of 'Bastar Dashara' is nowadays such that tourists from different parts of the country and the world also come to see it.

Bastar Dussehra begins with the greenery of the new moon in the month of Shravan (Savan). On this day, the first wood is brought from the forest to build chariots. This ritual is called Pat Jatra. This festival runs till Dushara and ends with the ritual of Muria Durbar. In this ritual, the Maharaj Darbar of Bastar listens to the problems of the public. This festival is the most celebrated in the country.

