Milan And Inter Aim To Play First Game At New Stadium In 2030

AC Milan and Inter Milan are set to play their first match at a new shared stadium in 2030, as revealed by Milan President Paolo Scaroni.

The clubs have obtained approval to purchase the San Siro area, including the historic Stadio Meazza, and are moving ahead with plans for a new, co-owned stadium.

Scaroni stated that the clubs aim to finalize the sale by October, with an initial payment of €73 million. This will kick off the detailed design phase, entrusted to top architecture firms Norman + Partners and MANICA, expected to take six to eight months.

Construction to begin in 2027

Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with the stadium targeted for completion by 2030. This timeline means Milan and Inter's first season in the new venue will be 2030-31.

The new stadium is expected to play a major role in the 2032 European Championships, providing a modern venue for key matches.

San Siro inaugurated in 1926

Milan and Inter have shared the iconic Stadio Meazza since the 1947-48 season, a stadium inaugurated in 1926 with a historic match between the two clubs.

As they prepare for the future, AC Milan will host Cremonese, and Inter Milan will visit Juventus in upcoming fixtures before the transition to the new stadium.