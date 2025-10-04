U.S. Senate Fails Again To End Government Shutdown
Throughout Friday, members of both parties continued negotiations in search of a possible compromise that could break the deadlock. One proposal suggested a shorter term for a continuing resolution to temporarily restore government funding - until October 31. Democrats argued this would maintain pressure on Republicans to continue subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans rejected the idea, though they stated that room for negotiations exists - but only if the shutdown is first ended. To increase pressure on their opponents, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives even canceled scheduled votes in the lower chamber for next week.
At the same time, both Democrats and Republicans made it clear on Friday afternoon that their positions had not changed.Read also: U.S. government shuts down
As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. government shutdown began at 00:01 on Wednesday, October 1. Meanwhile, President Trump's administration plans to use the shutdown to carry out mass layoffs of civil servants in institutions deemed inconsistent with the MAGA agenda.
Photo: Spencer Davis / pexels
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment