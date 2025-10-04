U.S. Senate Fails Again To End Government Shutdown

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent in Washington.

Throughout Friday, members of both parties continued negotiations in search of a possible compromise that could break the deadlock. One proposal suggested a shorter term for a continuing resolution to temporarily restore government funding - until October 31. Democrats argued this would maintain pressure on Republicans to continue subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans rejected the idea, though they stated that room for negotiations exists - but only if the shutdown is first ended. To increase pressure on their opponents, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives even canceled scheduled votes in the lower chamber for next week.

At the same time, both Democrats and Republicans made it clear on Friday afternoon that their positions had not changed.

U.S. government shuts down

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. government shutdown began at 00:01 on Wednesday, October 1. Meanwhile, President Trump's administration plans to use the shutdown to carry out mass layoffs of civil servants in institutions deemed inconsistent with the MAGA agenda.

Photo: Spencer Davis / pexels