Amid Trump's H-1B Visa Shock, US Tech Enthusiast Praises PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid Donald Trump's H-1B visa shock, that had put a lot of tech giants on the edge – an American tech enthusiast has now become the talk of the town. Courtesy? His 5-year Indian business visa which he proudly flaunted on social media. Besides that, he even took a dig at Trump and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I've just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa. Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai," the user – who goes by the name of Tony Klor.

What is the visa?

The visa the American received, is a business visa often given to visitors attending conferences, business meetings, or tech events.

Issued on September 23, 2025, the visa lets him stay up to 180 days per visit until September 2030."

Visa post sparks laughter, debates

Tony's visa post quickly went viral, sparking laughs, debates, and a wave of pride among netizens. Many saw it as a symbolic nod to India's growing appeal as a global tech hub, especially in AI and blockchain innovation, while others reminded that Tony's visa is a temporary non-immigrant business visa.

“I truly believe India has some of the most intelligent minds in tech, AI, and engineering. If those talents focus on building and innovating within India, I can't imagine the scale of progress. Within the next 10 years, I'm confident we'll see at least 1 or 2 Indian companies among the global giants on this list,” said one social media user.

“A temporary non-immigrant visa for short-term business activities,” said another person.

Trump's H-1B visa overhaul

Panic swept across all H-1B visa holders, after Trump abruptly announced a $100,000 visa fee hike – with many tech giants including Microsoft, others – urging their foreign staff to return to the US within the deadline.

The H-1B programme allows American employers to recruit foreign specialists in fields such as technology, healthcare and academia. Tech companies in particular depend heavily on these visas to fill gaps in the domestic workforce.