“Playing For Qatar At The U-17 World Cup Is A Dream Come True”

With 30 days to go for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, the young Maroons look forward to making the country proud

Doha, Qatar: Only 30 days remain for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025. Taking place from November 3-27, the tournament will bring together 48 young teams from across the globe to compete for the coveted trophy.

Hosts Qatar have been drawn into Group A, alongside Italy, South Africa and Bolivia. The young Maroons will kick off their campaign against Italy on November 3, 6:45pm. The team will look to improve on Qatar's highest achievement in the competition, when they finished in fourth place in 1991.

For Qatar's U-17 national team player, Zaid Faisal, the tournament is an important milestone for young players.“It's a matter of pride to play for your country in the World Cup. This is a wonderful opportunity for us as future generations to showcase our talents, and the opportunity to play with international teams from all over the world will provide invaluable experience. I hope we make Qatar proud.”

“Our goal is to qualify from the group stage. It is important that we give it our best. The world will be watching us. We will be competing against strong teams. This is a big opportunity that will open new doors for players like me,” said Omar Al Marzouqi, who also plays for Al Sadd SC.

For Ahmed Saber Aboueitah, who plays his club football for Qatar Stars League side Al Arabi SC, being part of the Qatari U-17 national team is a dream come true.“It has been my dream to represent Qatar at the World Cup. This exposure is important to grow as a player. Playing against stronger teams and players makes you much more confident. I am ready to give my best and make the team proud. Someday, I hope to play for the first team at the World Cup.”

All 104 matches of the tournament will take place at the at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone, where fans will be treated to an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere.

Tickets for the tournament are available at: . Fans can purchase a Day Pass for QAR 20, which will enable them to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities taking place around matches.

Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage.

The Final will take place on November 27, 7pm, at Khalifa International Stadium. Tickets for the Final are available in two categories, with prices starting from QR15, and also include accessible seating options.



The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is the first of five consecutive editions that Qatar will be hosting. As the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, this will be the biggest-ever edition of the youth tournament that saw the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Luis Figo, Xavi Hernandez, Eden Hazard, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Son Heung-min and Francesco Totti appear on the world stage for the first time.

All tickets will be digital and will include wheelchair accessible seating options for disabled fans. Accessible tickets will also include a parking pass to enable easy access to tournament venues. Disabled fans can request accessible seats by sending an e-mail to: [email protected] .

Qatar's spectacular line-up of mega-sporting events will kick off with the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 from November 3-27, followed by the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 from December 1-18. In addition, the country is also set to host the second edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, which will take place on December 10, 13 and 17.

