95,000 Students To Appear For Class 10 Exam In November In Kashmir, Ladakh

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) After the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government decided to restore the October-November session for the secondary school examinations in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), on Saturday, issued the datesheet for class 10 exams in which nearly 95,000 candidates will appear.

After the Omar Abdullah government came to power in the Union Territory in October 2024, Education Minister Sakina Itoo had announced that the government would restore the October-November session in the Valley instead of the March session.

Due to disruption in the academic calendar owing to heatwave, torrential rains, floods, cloudbursts etc, JKBOSE has announced 15 per cent reduction in the school syllabus.

JK BOSE, on Saturday, notified the datesheet for class 10 Annual/Regular 2025 (October-November session), scheduling the examination from November 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In all, nearly 95,000 students from Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from Ladakh, are expected to appear for the examination, which the government has restored to October-November session.

As per the datesheet, the exams will commence on November 3 for Mathematics subject followed by Social Science on November 7.

The examination for Science subject has been scheduled on November 11 while English paper will be held on November 14.

The Urdu/Hindi papers have been scheduled on November 17, Computer Science on November 19 while vocational subjects paper will be held on November 21.

Subjects with smaller number of candidates like Home Science will be held on November 23, Music on November 25 and additional/optional subjects, including Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/ Arabic/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit on November 24.

The examination will conclude on November 27 with Painting/Art and Drawing subject papers scheduled on that day.

The consideration of the disruptions in the academic calendar caused due to heatwave, torrential rains/cloudbursts and floods, the JKBOSE has granted concession of 15 per cent syllabus, making attempt of 85 per cent marks equivalent to 100 per cent.

The JKBOSE has urged students to prepare seriously for the examinations while renewing its commitment to conduct the exams in observance of high standards of transparency.

The Board of School Education has exhorted invigilatory staff to be completely professional while discharging their duties in order to safeguard the purity and integrity of exams and requested the school education department to extend cordial support in smooth and fair conduct of the examination.