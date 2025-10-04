Sahil Finds His Shore: A Militant's Journey Back To Peace In Karak

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a quiet yet symbolic turn, a man once known by the alias Sahil has finally found his own. After years linked to a banned militant outfit, Maulana Zubair of Sekot Sheikhan laid down his arms in Karak district, choosing reconciliation over rebellion. His surrender came through the mediation of Mudassir Ayub, president of the social organization Khattak Ittehad, marking what officials describe as a meaningful step toward peace in the region.

Maulana Zubair was once an active member of the outlawed group and was known by the name“Sahil” among its ranks. His decision to abandon militancy followed ongoing dialogue efforts and a growing realization that peace, not violence, offers a truer path forward.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shahbaz Elahi, who oversaw the surrender, said the state's doors remain open to all those who wish to return to the fold of law.“Anyone who renounces violence and rejoins the national mainstream will be welcomed,” he remarked, emphasizing that reconciliation remains the essence of peacebuilding.

Social leader Mudassir Ayub, who facilitated the surrender, described it as a hopeful sign for the district and a testament to community-led efforts.“This is not just one man's decision,” he said.“It is the beginning of change. More misguided youths are expected to follow, and Khattak Ittehad stands ready to guide them back toward peace and purpose.”

He added that many young men still trapped within banned organizations wish to break free but fear repercussions. He expressed hope that law enforcement would show compassion toward those who surrender, encouraging others to take the same step.

Maulana Zubair, now distancing himself from the militant identity of“Sahil,” said he came to realize that banned groups were serving foreign agendas, working against both Islam and humanity.“Their goals were never ours,” he said quietly.“I want to spend the rest of my life promoting peace and steering the youth away from the darkness I once walked in.”

Police officials termed the surrender a clear message to anti-state elements that the government continues to provide opportunities for citizens to abandon violence and return to peaceful, lawful lives. For Sahil, the name that once belonged to war now finds meaning in peace, the shore he had long been searching for.