Kuwaiti Health Min.: GCC Health Coop. Progressing Toward Better Services
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Chairman of the GCC Health Ministers' Committee, said on Saturday that the GCC health cooperation is progressing steadily toward improved services.
During the 11th committee meeting hosted by Kuwait, Minister Al-Awadhi highlighted the strong Gulf cooperation and shared commitment to prioritizing the health of GCC citizens.
He noted that the meeting's agenda covers the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028), a unified response to a cross-border threat requiring coordinated efforts to protect youth and secure the region's future.
The meeting also covers the Gulf Public Health Plan (2026-2030), which serves as an integrated roadmap emphasizing prevention, regional integration, and positioning health as a pillar of sustainable development, he added.
Minister Al-Awadhi emphasized the importance of International Health Regulations in enhancing GCC preparedness for epidemics, and highlighted the Healthy Cities Initiative as a model for integrating health into urban development.
He added that digital transformation and innovation are key to advancing Gulf health systems, noting that the GCC Innovation and Excellence Award encourages creativity and supports excellence in the sector.
He said the meeting serves as a platform to unify visions and shape a shared Gulf health future, expressing hope for outcomes that advance progress and bolster the GCC's regional and global standing.
He expressed his thanks to the GCC General Secretariat, technical committees, and organizers for their efforts.
The Kuwaiti Minister also extended his gratitude to Qatar for its distinguished chairmanship of the Ministerial and Technical Committees in 2024, commending its role in advancing joint Gulf cooperation (end)
