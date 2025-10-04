Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UPSC To Release Prov Answer Key Post-Prelims: SC Told


2025-10-04 07:02:44
FILE PHOTO

New Delhi -The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to publish the provisional answer key after the preliminary examination is conducted.

The UPSC conducts examinations, including the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court last month, the Commission said the final answer key shall be published after declaration of the final results.

The affidavit was filed in a pending petition concerning the Civil Services Examination.

The UPSC said during the pendency of the matter, it has deliberated upon various factors including the suggestion of the court-appointed amicus curiae.

