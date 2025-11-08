Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Several Individuals Arrested In Syria On Nationwide Daesh Crackdown

2025-11-08 02:24:02
Syrian security forces, in coordination with the General Intelligence Agency, have dismantled several Daesh-affiliated terrorist cells and arrested numerous wanted individuals across multiple provinces.

In a post on social media platform X, the Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed that the operation was carried out based on precise intelligence and weeks of monitoring the movements of the individuals. The authority noted that the operation also resulted in the seizure of materials and evidence linked to terrorist activities.

According to authorities, investigations are ongoing to analyse the seized materials and complete the case. The operation is part of broader national efforts to combat terrorism and reinforce the security of the country and the safety of its citizens.

