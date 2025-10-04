Central Florida Notary Express, LLC Expands 24/7 Notary And Mobile Notary Services Across Greater Orlando
“People need documents notarized quickly, correctly, and on their schedule,” said owner Danae Johnson.“We come to homes, hospitals, title offices, and coffee shops anywhere, anytime and keep the process fast, friendly, and compliant.”
What's included
Notary and Mobile Notary Services (24/7): jurats, acknowledgments, oaths/affirmations, copy certification by document custodian, witnesses available
Real-Estate & Title Support: refinance, buyer/seller packages, cash closings, HELOCs, loan modifications
Personal & Medical: POA, wills, health care surrogate forms, living wills, advance directives
Business & Government: affidavits, I-9 assistance (employer agent), notices of commencement (NOC)
Service area
Greater Orlando area: Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Casselberry, Winter Springs, DeLand, DeBary, Deltona, Sanford, Lake Mary. Same-day appointments and after-hours emergency notarization available.
Contact
Central Florida Notary Express, LLC
1064 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789
Phone/Text: 386-853-4821
Website: centralfloridanotaryexpress
Email: ...
About Central Florida Notary Express, LLC
Central Florida Notary Express, LLC is a licensed mobile notary and certified loan signing provider serving the Greater Orlando area. The team specializes in accurate, convenient, and professional notarizations 24 hours a day with flexible travel to homes, offices, hospitals, and title companies. From urgent loan signings to personal legal documents, the company delivers reliable service with clear communication and fast turnaround.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment