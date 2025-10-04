Central Florida Notary Express, LLC Expands 24/7 Notary And Mobile Notary Services Across Greater Orlando

MENAFN - GetNews)Central Florida Notary Express, LLC, a 24/7 provider of notary and mobile notary services and certified loan signings, announced expanded same-day coverage across the Greater Orlando area, including Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Casselberry, Winter Springs, DeLand, DeBary, Deltona, Sanford, and Lake Mary. The company offers on-site and curbside notarization for jurats, acknowledgments, power of attorney (POA), wills, health care surrogate forms, copy certifications, and real-estate loan signings.

“People need documents notarized quickly, correctly, and on their schedule,” said owner Danae Johnson.“We come to homes, hospitals, title offices, and coffee shops anywhere, anytime and keep the process fast, friendly, and compliant.”

What's included



Notary and Mobile Notary Services (24/7): jurats, acknowledgments, oaths/affirmations, copy certification by document custodian, witnesses available

Real-Estate & Title Support: refinance, buyer/seller packages, cash closings, HELOCs, loan modifications

Personal & Medical: POA, wills, health care surrogate forms, living wills, advance directives Business & Government: affidavits, I-9 assistance (employer agent), notices of commencement (NOC)

Service area

Greater Orlando area: Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Casselberry, Winter Springs, DeLand, DeBary, Deltona, Sanford, Lake Mary. Same-day appointments and after-hours emergency notarization available.

Contact

Central Florida Notary Express, LLC

1064 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789

Phone/Text: 386-853-4821

Website: centralfloridanotaryexpress

Email: ...

About Central Florida Notary Express, LLC

Central Florida Notary Express, LLC is a licensed mobile notary and certified loan signing provider serving the Greater Orlando area. The team specializes in accurate, convenient, and professional notarizations 24 hours a day with flexible travel to homes, offices, hospitals, and title companies. From urgent loan signings to personal legal documents, the company delivers reliable service with clear communication and fast turnaround.