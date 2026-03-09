Energy Security: Why ZEO Is A Strategic Play For Defensive Portfolios

The Canadian economy may not be in as good shape as it seems, as some experts believe that a recession may already be beginning to take place. The stock market has been off to a volatile start to 2026, and with valuations looking sky-high for many stocks, it is crucial for investors to find ways to protect their portfolios. While economic downturns typically trigger market volatility, the energy sector -- specifically Canadian oil and gas -- can be a relatively safe place to invest.

The BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX:ZEO) offers a strategic way to navigate this uncertainty, especially as conflict in the Middle East puts upward pressure on global crude prices. Unlike traditional funds that may be dominated by a few massive players, an equal-weight model ensures that all holdings contribute more equitably to the fund's performance. This structure captures the broad strength of the Canadian energy industry while mitigating the risk of being over-exposed to a single company.

Companies within this sector generate fairly strong earnings and have become significantly more efficient over the years. For instance, Canadian Natural Resources operates on a long-life, low-decline asset model, which helps ensure consistent production regardless of the economic climate. Similarly, Cenovus Energy remains a powerhouse for growth due to its enhanced scale and operational efficiency. By prioritizing these high-margin producers, investors can leverage consistent payouts to navigate a potential slowdown.

For those seeking stability, ZEO benefits from the reliable dividends paid by its underlying holdings; it currently yields around 3.2%. This ETF can make good investment to hang on to, even if you are worried about the broader economy.