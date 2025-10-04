No Need To Panic Or Overreact, Says Mohammad Yousuf After Pakistan's Asia Cup Loss
Notably, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat to India in the tournament's final as the Men in Blue emerged victorious for a record-extending ninth time. It was Pakistan's third straight loss to India at the Asia Cup, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side beating them in the group stage and the Super 4s.
Yousuf, who has previously served as the team's head coach, said that there was nothing to panic about, and all the team needed was a few months of focused and disciplined effort. He also wished the team luck for their forthcoming kulti-format home series against the Proteas.
“There's no need to panic or overreact - we don't need miracles, just a few months of focused, disciplined effort. With the right intent, the right people who understand the game, and true teamwork, we can bring this team back to its best and make it great again. Best of luck to the team for the South Africa series,” Yousuf wrote on X.
Pakistan will host South Africa for a multi-format series, comprising two Tests, three T20Is, and as many ODIs. The Proteas' tour will begin on October 12 with the first Test and conclude on November 8, when the two teams face off in the last ODI.
While the first Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12, the second game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20.
While Rawalpindi will host the first T20I on October 28, Lahore will host the second and third T20Is on consecutive days on October 31 and November 1.
The three-match ODI series, meanwhile, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment