Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, One Person Wounded

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Telegram .

“Infrastructure is damaged in Dnipro, no casualties in Pavlohrad after rocket attack. Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district: a 51-year-old woman wounded, a private house destroyed, two more damaged, a farm building burned down,” the report said.

It is also noted that in the Mezhova community, a garage caught fire due to a UAV strike - the fire was extinguished.

In the Nikopol district, the Pokrovske community was shelled - no casualties.

Twenty-two rescuers and five pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava region, rescuers came under repeated rocket fire from the Russians, damaging a fire truck.

Photo: State Emergency Service