Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, One Person Wounded

Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, One Person Wounded


2025-10-04 03:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Telegram .

“Infrastructure is damaged in Dnipro, no casualties in Pavlohrad after rocket attack. Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district: a 51-year-old woman wounded, a private house destroyed, two more damaged, a farm building burned down,” the report said.

It is also noted that in the Mezhova community, a garage caught fire due to a UAV strike - the fire was extinguished.

In the Nikopol district, the Pokrovske community was shelled - no casualties.

Read also: Chernihiv attacked again by Russian drones, fires break out

Twenty-two rescuers and five pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava region, rescuers came under repeated rocket fire from the Russians, damaging a fire truck.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN04102025000193011044ID1110148916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search