Deadline Extended Till 15Th October For Turn Vision Into Art: Pmvision2art Campaign By Government Of Maharashtra And AAAI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 3rd October: The Government of Maharashtra, Department of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), has announced that the deadline for entries to the nationwide creative initiative "Turn Vision into Art" has been extended till 15th October 2025. The campaign invites designers, agencies, and creators to craft iconic posters celebrating India's landmark initiatives over the past decade.
Through this campaign, participants are encouraged to bring alive the vision of transformative programs such as Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Skill India, and International Day of Yoga, among others.
The winning entries 75 in total will be showcased at major art galleries across India, featured in a commemorative coffee-table book, and amplified on national platforms to inspire millions.
Key Details:
* Poster Size: A2
* Deadline for Entries: 15th October 2025 (Extended from 7th October 2025)
* Submission Website:
This one-of-a-kind initiative not only honors a decade of visionary programs but also provides a prestigious stage for India's creative community to showcase its talent and imagination.
While addressing the media, Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Maharashtra quoted that "Creativity has the power to shape how we remember history and imagine the future. Turn Vision into Art is our invitation to the nation's creative minds to capture the essence of India's progress through art".
