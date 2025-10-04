403
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia Represents Galgotias University At The House Of Lords, London For India-UK Collaborations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 3rd October 2025: Strengthening India's vision of global academic leadership, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, has represented the institution at the prestigious India-UK Roundtable held at the Palace of Westminster, House of Lords, London.
The high-level roundtable, focused on building stronger India-UK collaborations in higher education, research, and innovation, was attended by eminent leaders, policymakers, and academic visionaries. Distinguished participants included H.E. Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, and Lord Kamlesh Patel, Baron Patel of Bradford, Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords, United Kingdom, along with thought leaders from global institutions.
The discussions also featured contributions from QS representatives, including Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, underscoring the importance of global rankings, quality benchmarks, and impactful collaborations in shaping the future of education and research.
Commenting on the event, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "India and the UK share a long history of academic excellence. The UK has a global reputation for high-quality education, world-leading universities, strong research facilities and diverse programs, while India also boasts academic excellence with its own top-ranked institutions and offers a significant advantage to domestic students through opportunities like the India Academic Excellence Award. Strengthening collaborations between our institutions will not only benefit students and researchers but also create pathways for innovation and global problem-solving. Events like these are crucial for strengthening academic alliances, fostering impactful research collaborations, and driving innovation-led education."
Galgotias University's active participation in this international forum reflects its strong commitment to advancing India's role in global education. This representation not only amplifies India's academic presence on the world stage but also reinforces Galgotias University's mission of preparing graduates who are equipped to thrive, contribute, and lead in an increasingly interconnected world.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities - public and private combined - this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
