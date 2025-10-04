403
Government Extends The Last Date For Submitting New Applications For PLI Scheme For Textiles Up To 31St December 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3 October 2025, Delhi: In view of the overwhelming and enthusiastic response from industry stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to extend the last date for receiving applications under the PLI Scheme for Textiles. The application portal will now remain open until 31st December 2025.
Encouraged by the growing industry interest, the Government is offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the Scheme. The decision to extend the deadline follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round, started from August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.
Interested applicants may submit their proposals through the official online portal:
The reopening of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI Scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in domestic textile manufacturing.
