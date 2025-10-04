Vice President Radhakrishnan To Hold First Formal Meet With Political Leaders On Oct 7
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Annexe extension building of the Parliament complex, sources confirmed. This outreach comes less than a month after Radhakrishnan assumed office, having won the vice presidential election on September 9.
The initiative signals his intent to foster dialogue and cooperation across party lines, especially as the winter session of Parliament approaches.
Among the key invitees are BJP national president and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Also expected to attend are Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, indicating the government's full representation in the discussion.
Sources suggest that the meeting will focus on strengthening Parliamentary decorum, enhancing legislative productivity, and building consensus on key national issues.
Vice President Radhakrishnan, known for his affable style and administrative experience, is likely to emphasise the importance of constructive debate and mutual respect in the Upper House. This interaction is being viewed as a strategic move to set the tone for his chairmanship, especially at a time when Parliament has witnessed frequent disruptions and sharp exchanges.
By engaging with both ruling and opposition leaders early in his tenure, he appears keen to establish a collaborative framework for the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.
Political observers note that such meetings, though informal in nature, often pave the way for smoother coordination during legislative sessions. The Vice President's outreach may also help bridge communication gaps and encourage bipartisan efforts on pressing national matters.
The meeting is expected to be closed-door, but its outcomes could shape the mood and momentum of the upcoming session. All eyes will be on how the Vice President navigates this first major test of his parliamentary leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment