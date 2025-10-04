Vice President Radhakrishnan To Hold First Formal Meet With Political Leaders On Oct 7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set to host his first formal interaction with leaders of various political parties on October 7, marking a significant moment in his early tenure as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Annexe extension building of the Parliament complex, sources confirmed. This outreach comes less than a month after Radhakrishnan assumed office, having won the vice presidential election on September 9.

The initiative signals his intent to foster dialogue and cooperation across party lines, especially as the winter session of Parliament approaches.

Among the key invitees are BJP national president and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Also expected to attend are Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, indicating the government's full representation in the discussion.

Sources suggest that the meeting will focus on strengthening Parliamentary decorum, enhancing legislative productivity, and building consensus on key national issues.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, known for his affable style and administrative experience, is likely to emphasise the importance of constructive debate and mutual respect in the Upper House. This interaction is being viewed as a strategic move to set the tone for his chairmanship, especially at a time when Parliament has witnessed frequent disruptions and sharp exchanges.

By engaging with both ruling and opposition leaders early in his tenure, he appears keen to establish a collaborative framework for the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

Political observers note that such meetings, though informal in nature, often pave the way for smoother coordination during legislative sessions. The Vice President's outreach may also help bridge communication gaps and encourage bipartisan efforts on pressing national matters.

The meeting is expected to be closed-door, but its outcomes could shape the mood and momentum of the upcoming session. All eyes will be on how the Vice President navigates this first major test of his parliamentary leadership.