Curtain Raiser Of 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 With Team Of Film 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, September 2025: The curtain raiser of the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 was held with grandeur at Marwah Studios, featuring the prominent team of the upcoming feature film 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani.'
The star-studded gathering included renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, celebrated music director Anu Malik, film Director Suhrita Das, lyricist Shwetha Bothra, cine artists Shammi Duhan, Arhan, and Hirranya Ojha, who collectively brought immense energy and creativity to the occasion.
The festival, scheduled from 24th to 26th September 2025, promises to be one of the largest celebrations of literature and culture, featuring a wide array of events such as workshops, seminars, book releases, talks, music recitals, dance performances, photography and painting exhibitions, nukkad nataks, food festivals, poster launches, retrospectives, and award ceremonies including the prestigious Suraj Parkash Sahitya Ratan Award and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for Promotion of Art and Culture, culminating with a vibrant fashion show.
Speaking at the curtain raiser, Mahesh Bhatt shared insights about the making of 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani' and inspired the audience with his reflections on the deep connection between cinema and literature.
Anu Malik enthralled the gathering with his characteristic charm, speaking passionately about music as a bridge between stories and emotions, and also entertained the audience with his words and melodies.
The rest of the cast and creative team, including Shwetha Bothra, Shammi Duhan, Arhan, and Hirranya Ojha, also shared their experiences, adding humor, anecdotes, and heartfelt expressions that left the audience entertained and engaged.
The evening set the perfect tone for the three-day Global Literary Festival, igniting excitement among participants, authors, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world.
