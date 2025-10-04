403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Warm Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, making the weather warm in most regions and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, bringing fair weather almost nationwide and blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As the mercury will drop further Monday, the weather will pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 34-18 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, dropping to 25C at night.
Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, making the weather warm in most regions and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, bringing fair weather almost nationwide and blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As the mercury will drop further Monday, the weather will pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 34-18 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, dropping to 25C at night.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment