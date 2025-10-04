Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Warm Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD


2025-10-04 02:06:21
Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, making the weather warm in most regions and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, bringing fair weather almost nationwide and blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As the mercury will drop further Monday, the weather will pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 34-18 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, dropping to 25C at night.

