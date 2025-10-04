Chronicles Of Victory (October 4, 2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Victories Of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the front.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and everyone who rejoices in our victories. May Allah rest the souls of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland! May Almighty God bless our army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment