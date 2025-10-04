Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chronicles Of Victory (October 4, 2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Victories Of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

2025-10-04 02:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron Fist', in response to Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020. The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the front.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and everyone who rejoices in our victories. May Allah rest the souls of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland! May Almighty God bless our army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

