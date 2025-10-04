Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Combined Net Worth: Homes To Luxury Cars-See Their Wealth

The recently engaged couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have gone viral for their impressive assets. Discover in this article the total worth of their combined wealth and properties.

According to reports, top stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have won hearts nationwide with their acting, have recently gotten engaged. The beloved duo is now all set to tie the knot soon, exciting fans across the country.

Known as the 'National Crush,' Rashmika Mandanna is one of South India's highest-paid actresses. She boasts a net worth of approximately ₹66 crore and commands a fee of ₹4-8 crore per film. Her popularity and success have made her a top name in the industry.

Rashmika Mandanna is a savvy investor with properties across Karnataka, Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, and Hyderabad. Her stunning home in Virajpet, called 'Serenity,' is valued at around ₹8 crore, reflecting her successful ventures beyond acting and her growing real estate portfolio in prime locations.

Rashmika Mandanna's love for style and comfort shines through her impressive car collection. She owns a Range Rover Sport, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and a Toyota Innova, showcasing her taste for luxury and practicality in equal measure.

Vijay Deverakonda is a leading Tollywood star with an estimated net worth of ₹50-70 crore. He commands ₹10-11 crore per film and earns around ₹1 crore from brand endorsements, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry.

Vijay Deverakonda owns a ₹15 crore mansion in Jubilee Hills and a private jet. He's also an entrepreneur with ventures like 'Rowdy Wear' and 'Good Vibes Only Café' and co-owns a volleyball team, showcasing his diverse interests beyond acting.

The combined assets of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are estimated at ₹136 crore. Their impressive wealth comes from films, brand endorsements, real estate investments, and various business ventures, making them one of South India's most affluent celebrity couples.