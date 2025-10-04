Priyanka Chopra In Meesho Outfit? Here's What Netizens Have To Say

Priyanka Chopra travelled to India for an event and sought blessings from Goddess Durga a few days back. She went to Kajol and Rani Mukerji's family pandal to seek blessings. Priyanka looked like a desi girl in her purple suit with silver embroidery. She not only asked for blessings but also posed with actors at the pandal.

Soon, Priyanka attended a Bvlgari event in the city, looking absolutely stunning. While we thought the Chopra girl nailed both appearances, not everyone agreed. Many people on social media reacted negatively to her salwar suit. Some even made fun of the attire, claiming it was either constructed from her mother's saree or purchased from Meesho, which is notorious for selling low-cost items.

"For the first time I am not liking her outfit," wrote a user. "Not her colour," another user wrote. "Meesho outfit," a social media user took a dig. "She is always gorgeous and pretty but this colour definitely not hers...still a stunner," read a comment. "They look so normal like us even after maintaining so much... I think only makeup and camera effect make them look awesome..," another comment read. "It doesn't suit her at all," another fan opined.

"Looking like she has come from slums," was a comment. "Making suit from mom's saree," read another comment. "She's not Priyanka, she is champa from my village," a fan joked. "She's stunner but still has lost taste of Indian clothes after going to foreign," another social media user opined. "Priyanka could have chosen a better outfit from her skin colour palette... She's evergreen...but this colour is not complimenting her skin tone and her elegance is missing," a fan complained.