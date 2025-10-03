Priyanka Chopra Thanks Husband Nick Jonas 'Again And Always' For Untying Her Hair
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a string of pictures and videos with her husband Nick Jonas from a recent event. In one of the clips, Nick is seen adorably trying to untie her hair while she records the moment, laughing in amusement.
She also posted a picture revealing how her hair looked after the hair tie came off, adding a playful touch to the photo dump.
To set the mood, Priyanka used the AR Rahman number“Dil Hai Chhota Sa” from Mani Ratnam's classic Roja as the background score.
For the caption, the actress wrote:“That's how you feel after meeting the most incredible people doing Gods work at @prathamusa. At Peace. There are too many people to shout out from tonight's special gala but I just wanted to say to Rukmini Banerji ma'am (CEO PEF)You and your team are a true inspiration.”
“In a world that tests us everyday, people who have faith in humanity and relentless hope that we can do better is such an inspiration. Thank you for the much needed dose of hope.
Here's to doing better. Everyday. PS: thank you husband.. again and always. @nickjonas”
Earlier, on October 2, the actress shared a video featuring her“bhabhi” Neelam helping Priyanka take out clips from her hair after she was done with her work.
“Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it's for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating. PS: wait for the end. Thank you @neelamupadhyaya for stepping in when hubby wasn't around to help. IYKYK. @danasupnick @nickjonas.”
Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in“Heads Of State” directed by
Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.
She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".
In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.
The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama,“The Bluff”.
