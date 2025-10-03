What Indian-Origin Judge Arun Subramanian Said While Sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs On Prostitution-Related Charges
While handing Combs the sentence, the judge remarked, "The court rejects the defense's attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate, consensual experiences, or just a sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll story," further adding, "This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives."Also Read | What the key witnesses at Sean Diddy Combs sex trafficking trial told the jury
Subramanian said prosecutors' request for a harsh sentence did not take into account mitigating factors, including Combs' charitable acts.
At the end of the hearing, the judge thanked Ventura and Jane for testifying, and said they could encourage other women to report sexual abuse.
"The number of people who you reached is incalculable," Subramanian said.
Du
With Reuters inputs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment