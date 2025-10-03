Remodifytm Named Best Of Tech Ohio Honoree, Defining Tradestechtm In Home Services And Improvement From The Heart Of Northeast Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews)Remodify , a technology company redefining how contractors and homeowners work together in the home services and improvement market, has been named a 2025 Best of Tech Ohio Honoree. Headquartered and building in Northeast Ohio, Remodify is leading the rise of Tradestech, a new category of tools built for and by the skilled trades.

Remodify's platform gives contractors and home service providers AI-powered tools to create accurate quotes faster, match with the right projects and grow stronger, more sustainable businesses. For homeowners, it provides clear estimates, matches contractors, and facilitates communication throughout the home improvement process.

The company is preparing to launch its minimum viable product (MVP) in January 2026, a milestone that will bring its provider-first platform to early users across Northeast Ohio. The release will include Remodify's core AI tools for smart, tiered estimates; intelligent job matching; seamless client interaction; contractor credibility and trust building. These features are designed to help small, independent trades professionals compete with larger firms while giving homeowners confidence and clarity when hiring.

Remodify recently secured an undisclosed round of angel funding to accelerate development and early market adoption. The investment underscores the confidence local and national backers have in Remodify's mission to modernize the home improvement industry with technology that meets the real needs of both providers and property owners.

“Northeast Ohio is in the midst of a tech renaissance,” said the Remodify COO and Co-Founder.“Our region's manufacturing heritage, world-class health care systems and one of the most affordable housing markets in the country make it the ideal place to build what's next. Cleveland is not just rebuilding neighborhoods. It is reimagining what is possible for the trades that power them.”

“Nothing works without the trades, not even our email jobs,” said the Remodify Founder and CEO.“Every home, office and digital business depends on skilled labor somewhere in the chain. Our mission is to give those professionals the tools and respect they have always deserved.”

This recognition and momentum highlight Cleveland's rise as a national innovation hub that combines deep industrial expertise, globally recognized health care institutions and affordable housing with a cost structure that attracts talent and investment. Remodify is part of a growing group of Midwest technology companies proving that AI-driven home improvement solutions can be built and scaled far from the coasts.

About Remodify

Remodify is on a mission to evolve trades and home services. The platform helps contractors and home service providers work smarter, earn faster and grow profitable businesses while giving homeowners confidence and control over every project. The company will debut its first public release in January 2026.

For more information, visit Remodify .