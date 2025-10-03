Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces October 2025 Dividend
Atrium pays monthly dividends currently at an annual rate of $0.93 per share, plus a special dividend to shareholders of record at year-end in the event the dividends declared are less than taxable income for that fiscal year.
Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Through this plan, dividends can be automatically reinvested in new Atrium shares at a 2% discount to market price, with no commissions. The DRIP provides a simple way for shareholders to benefit from the power of compounding and grow their investment in Atrium over time. To enroll, shareholders should contact their investment advisor.
About Atrium
Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM
Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.
Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) under the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in the same position as if they had invested directly in the underlying mortgages. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at or Atrium's website at .
For further information, please contact
Robert G. Goodall
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey D. Sherman
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(416) 867-1053
