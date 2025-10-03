403
Att. Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Score In The Story.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk
SPT-KUWAIT-HANDBALL
Al-Arabi beats Salmiya 33-26 in Kuwait handball premier league
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi handball team defeated Salmiya on Friday 33-26, while Sulaibikhat conquered over Qadsiya 33-28 in the seventh round of the national premier handball league for the sports season 2025-2026. (end)
hms
