Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Att. Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Score In The Story.


2025-10-03 07:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk

SPT-KUWAIT-HANDBALL
Al-Arabi beats Salmiya 33-26 in Kuwait handball premier league

KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi handball team defeated Salmiya on Friday 33-26, while Sulaibikhat conquered over Qadsiya 33-28 in the seventh round of the national premier handball league for the sports season 2025-2026. (end)
hms


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110148390

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search