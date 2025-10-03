FIFA Appoints KFA Chief As Member Of Olympic Football Committee

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Football Association announced on Friday that FIFA, the world's football governing body, appointed the Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah as a member of its Olympic football committee.
The Kuwait Football Association said in a statement that FIFA also appointed KFA Board Member Ayman Al-Husseini as a member of its men's youth competitions committee during the Council meeting in the Swiss city of Zurich on Thursday.
These appointments show FIFA's confidence in the KFA president and board members and its keenness to benefit from their expertise, the statement added. (end)
