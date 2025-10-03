National Drug Screening Announced As Welcome Reception Sponsor For The 2025 SAPAA Annual Conference

EINPresswire/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc. (NDS) is pleased to announce that it will serve as the Welcome Reception Sponsor for the 2025 Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA) Annual Conference & Expo, taking place October 5–8, 2025 in Glendale (Phoenix), Arizona.

Conference Details & Theme

The 2025 SAPAA Conference, themed “Valley of Vision: Innovate, Educate, Accelerate”, will bring together both employers and professionals in substance abuse testing, program administration, and related service areas for education, networking, and collaboration.

The event will be held at the beautiful Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, located at 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale, AZ. The conference agenda includes over 20 sessions during the main event as well as many intensive Training Institute courses held October 5–6 leading into the beginning of the conference.

NDS Participation & Leadership

Representing NDS at the conference will be:

Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening

Tom Fulmer, Vice President, Business Development (and incoming President of the SAPAA Board of Directors)

Toni Thompson, Customer Support Team

"As a leader in the substance abuse testing space, NDS is honored to sponsor the Welcome Reception at SAPAA 2025,” said Tom Fulmer. “We believe in fostering connections among industry peers, sharing insights, and supporting the development of best practices that strengthen safety and compliance across workplaces.”

Tom Fulmer’s dual role—both as a leader at NDS and incoming SAPAA Board President—reflects NDS’s commitment to advancing the mission of SAPAA and enhancing collaboration across the industry.

Why This Matters

The Welcome Reception is a signature event designed to set a collegial tone for the conference, welcoming attendees and facilitating early networking among DERs (Designated Employer Representatives), third-party administrators (TPAs), laboratories, collection sites, Medical Review Officers (MROs), and other stakeholders. By sponsoring this reception, NDS reinforces its dedication to supporting professional connection, dialogue, and innovation in substance abuse program administration and promotion of drug-free workspaces.

About SAPAA

The Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA) is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting the highest standards of integrity and quality in the substance abuse testing and prevention industry. Its membership includes TPAs, DERs, laboratories, collection sites, MROs, SAPs, and device manufacturers.