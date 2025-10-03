Clean Energy Technologies' Waste Heat To Power & RPG Energy Group Delivers Breakthrough ORC Project In Martin, Tennessee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(the“Company” or“CETY”), a clean energy technology company delivering complete lifecycle solutions & technologies in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, announced today that its Clean Cycle IIOrganic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology has been deployed in Martin, Tennessee. The project, led by RPG Energy Group, was one of the most challenging - and rewarding - projects in its history: designing and delivering a waste heat recapture system using ORC technology for a Fortune 100 company. The project is one of the first of its kind in U.S. industrial manufacturing and sets a new benchmark for efficiency and corporate stewardship.

In today's industrial landscape, corporations face relentless pressure to protect margins, reduce operating costs, and achieve environmental goals. One of the most overlooked threats to profitability is also one of the least visible: energy inefficiency. By bringing CETY's technology to life in Martin, RPG proved that U.S. manufacturers can tackle these inefficiencies head-on and generate measurable returns.

Manufacturing plants release vast amounts of waste heat into the environment every day. For this Fortune 100 company , a recognized global leader in efficiency and sustainability, leaving that energy untapped was unacceptable. By working with CETY and RPG, they turned that liability into an opportunity - transforming waste heat into clean, usable electricity.

“The Martin project sets an example for industrial America. Waste heat recovery is complex, but it is achievable with the right partners, technology, and vision. RPG Energy Group is proud to have led this effort alongside CETY, paving the way for more projects that merge profitability, resilience, and sustainability,” said Jami Krynski, CEO of RPG.

“This installation demonstrates how industrial manufacturers can turn an untapped liability into a strategic advantage,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY.“Our ORC solution not only reduces energy costs but also advances sustainability commitments - and it does so in a way that is replicable across industrial America.”

Partnership with RPG Energy Group

CETY partnered with RPG Energy Group to integrate the ORC system. RPG provided project development and integration support, guiding the process from feasibility through delivery. Together, the companies overcame the integration challenges that have historically slowed ORC adoption in the U.S.

“We value RPG's role in bringing their expertise in development and integration,” Mahdi added.“This project reflects the strength of our combined efforts and the importance of collaboration in advancing clean energy solutions.”

About RPG Energy Group

As an independent energy developer and EPC provider, RPG Energy Group brings a unique blend of strategy and execution to projects like Martin. Its role was more than just installation - it was solution leadership. RPG guided the process from early feasibility analysis through design, contracting, integration, and delivery, aligning financial, operational, and technical considerations into a single executable plan. RPG also served as the Owner's Advocate, ensuring goals of reliability, resilience, and ROI were front and center in every decision.

This project reflects what RPG stands for:



Energy independence for industrial clients

Cutting-edge integration of proven technologies Reducing inefficiency to protect corporate margins



The Martin project is part of RPG Energy Group's broader mission to deliver first-of-a-kind solutions for the industrial market sector:



Large-scale projects for manufacturers like Eli Lilly and Owens Corning

Energy management systems to give leaders real-time visibility into energy use

Efficiency retrofits such as LED lighting, VFDs, and engineered air nozzle systems Waste heat recovery projects like Martin, which show that even complex, underutilized technologies can be integrated into U.S. manufacturing

This track record shows that RPG isn't just a contractor - it's a trusted partner that helps corporations move from vision to execution, from inefficiency to independence.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“CETY.” For more information, visit .

For more information, visit .

