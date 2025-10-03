Inspire Global Ventures Tokenizes Fund I: Explores The Future Of Tokenizing Global Wealth During San Francisco Tech Week

EINPresswire/ -- Inspire Global Ventures is welcoming forward-thinking family offices, investors, technologists, and visionaries from around the world to the Olympic Club, San Francisco, California October 10, 2025. Thought leaders are gathering to discuss Tokenizing Global Wealth : Unlocking Liquidity in Private Markets for this special event as part of San Francisco tech-week.

This new expanding area of financial technology and investment is termed Finternet – future of global finance, blending finance and internet describing a seamless interconnected network powered by technologies like blockchain and tokenization. “We are excited to bring forward experts on the topic of blockchain, digital assets and the tokenization of private market investments. Tokenizing the Inspire Global Ventures Fund I is part of the overall vision and the implementation of a Finternet strategy. This is an exceptional time for the evolution of the financial industry and opportunities for investors.” Said Tracy McWilliams, CEO, Founder and General Partner of Inspire Global Ventures.

“We invest in innovative financial technologies, automation, AI, and data management, taking a forward-thinking approach as both a company and a fund.” Says Caitlin Panasci, General Partner, “We are in good company in this forward vision, aligned with large institutions including Nasdaq which recently announced their plans to tokenize stocks.”

Inspire Global Ventures, as sponsor and presenter, tokenized the Inspire Global Venture Fund I on the Liquidity platform. Liquidity is focused on tokenizing investments, including funds, private secondaries such as SpaceX, Stripe and X.ai, and pre-IPO companies. “Tokenization is gaining traction in mainstream finance, with institutions like BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs piloting tokenized money market funds, and multi-billion-dollar loan tokenization deals underway. Even traditional banks and credit unions now cite fintech partnerships as critical to growth.” Says Austin Trombley CEO of Satschel Corporation, parent company of Liquidity, a tokenization platform and Simplici, a digital identity platform.

The October 10th event will bring experts in fintech, blockchain, tokenization, and innovation to speak from companies including Liquidity, Simplici, Karus, and Inspire Global Ventures. As a specific focus “technology is affecting how we invest and create efficiency in global markets. Liquidity in real time increases investment opportunities” says Eric Choi, Chief Executive Officer, of Broker Dealer, Liquidity.

Families and family offices are becoming more sophisticated at integrating their values and impact visions into capital deployment, helping create a significant movement in private market investments. Family offices, private capital going into innovation continues to accelerate and the technology that powers it is not going away.

About Inspire Global Ventures

Inspire Global Ventures () invests in transformative technologies and companies ready for commercialization. We back technologies with strong momentum and infrastructure-level impact across financial management: real world assets (RWA), blockchain and digital assets, automation, IoT, supply chain, AI, and data management. We focus on investing in companies with real-world applications, driving forward the future-proofing of businesses through operational efficiency, risk mitigation and management, resilience via digital and financial transformation. Inspire Global Ventures is unlocking early access to the technologies redefining how industries operate and offering investors exposure to a future-forward portfolio built for real-world impact and financial return.